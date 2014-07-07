ZURICH, July 7 The Swiss unemployment rate fell
to a non-seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in June from 3.0
percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Monday.
When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate
stood at 3.2 percent after 3.2 percent in the previous month.
KEY FIGURES June '14 May '14 June '13
Jobless rate unadj. pct* 2.9 3.0 2.9
Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.2 3.2
Registered unemployed 126,632 130,310 126,498
Job vacancies 14,211 13,157 14,647
* = non-seasonally
adjusted
** = seasonally adjusted,
year-ago month as stated
in the latest monthly
statistical report of the
Swiss National Bank
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Unadjusted:
Median 2.9 pct
High 3.0 pct
Low 2.9 pct
Adjusted:
Median 3.2 pct
High 3.2 pct
Low 3.1 pct
BACKGROUND
