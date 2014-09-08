ZURICH, Sept 8 The Swiss unemployment rate rose
to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in August from 2.9
percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Monday.
When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate
stood at 3.2 percent, unchanged from the previous month.
KEY FIGURES August '14 July '14 August '13
Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.0 2.9 3.0
Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.2 3.2
Registered unemployed 128,434 127,054 129,956
Job vacancies 11,113 13,240 13,878
* = non-seasonally
adjusted
** = seasonally adjusted,
year-ago month as stated
in the latest monthly
statistical report of the
Swiss National Bank
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Unadjusted:
Median 3.0 pct
High 3.0 pct
Low 3.0 pct
Adjusted:
Median 3.2 pct
High 3.2 pct
Low 3.1 pct
For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.0
percent.
BACKGROUND
