* Leading indicator inches down to 1.67 points in Oct

* Outlook for Swiss economy remains moderately positive -KOF

* KOF assessment too rosy, say analysts

ZURICH, Oct 26 Momentum in the Swiss economy is waning, a leading indicator showed on Friday, pointing to a slowdown as the crisis in the neighbouring euro zone weighs on the country's exports.

The KOF barometer inched down to 1.67 points in October from a revised 1.68 in September, the KOF Swiss Economic Institute said. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 1.63.

"The positive trend observed in recent months came to a halt. However, the outlook for the Swiss economy remains moderately positive," the KOF institute said in a statement.

The indicator, which points to the expected performance of the economy in about six months, has tended to paint a less gloomy picture than other indicators such as the ZEW investor sentiment index and the purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the industrial sector.

Analysts said the October reading looked to be following a similar pattern.

"The current level of the index paints too rosy a picture of Switzerland's economic outlook. A trend reversal can, however, be observed," said Bernd Hartmann, head of investment research at VP Bank.

Earlier this month, the KOF institute cut its 2012 growth forecasts for the Swiss economy to 0.9 percent, bringing it into line with the government and central bank.

As an export-oriented country, Switzerland and its economy are closely tied to developments in the euro zone.

The three-year old debt crisis there is sapping demand for Swiss goods, while investors have sought the safety of the franc, boosting the currency's trade-weighted exchange rate and making Swiss products more expensive abroad.

The Swiss National Bank set a cap of 1.20 per euro on the franc a year ago to ward off a recession, and Swiss Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann said earlier this week that the cap remained vital for the economy's well-being.

