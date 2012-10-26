* Leading indicator inches down to 1.67 points in Oct
* Outlook for Swiss economy remains moderately positive -KOF
* KOF assessment too rosy, say analysts
ZURICH, Oct 26 Momentum in the Swiss economy is
waning, a leading indicator showed on Friday, pointing to a
slowdown as the crisis in the neighbouring euro zone weighs on
the country's exports.
The KOF barometer inched down to 1.67 points in October from
a revised 1.68 in September, the KOF Swiss Economic Institute
said. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 1.63.
"The positive trend observed in recent months came to a
halt. However, the outlook for the Swiss economy remains
moderately positive," the KOF institute said in a statement.
The indicator, which points to the expected performance of
the economy in about six months, has tended to paint a less
gloomy picture than other indicators such as the ZEW investor
sentiment index and the purchasing managers' index
(PMI) for the industrial sector.
Analysts said the October reading looked to be following a
similar pattern.
"The current level of the index paints too rosy a picture of
Switzerland's economic outlook. A trend reversal can, however,
be observed," said Bernd Hartmann, head of investment research
at VP Bank.
Earlier this month, the KOF institute cut its 2012 growth
forecasts for the Swiss economy to 0.9 percent, bringing it into
line with the government and central bank.
As an export-oriented country, Switzerland and its economy
are closely tied to developments in the euro zone.
The three-year old debt crisis there is sapping demand for
Swiss goods, while investors have sought the safety of the
franc, boosting the currency's trade-weighted exchange rate and
making Swiss products more expensive abroad.
The Swiss National Bank set a cap of 1.20 per euro on the
franc a year ago to ward off a recession, and Swiss Economy
Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann said earlier this week that the
cap remained vital for the economy's well-being.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Catherine Bosley; Editing by
John Stonestreet)