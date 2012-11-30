* Leading indicator falls to 1.50 in November
* Weak euro zone sales dampening industry growth
* Swiss consumer remains resilient
ZURICH, Nov 30 The Swiss economy's momentum
slowed further in November as exporters feel the bite of
tightened spending in euro zone economies, a leading indicator
showed on Friday.
The KOF barometer fell to 1.50 points in November from a
revised 1.64 in October, the KOF Swiss Economic Institute said,
its second consecutive decline and a bigger fall than forecast.
"It is weaker than expected, the worst since July and
perhaps understandable given the euro zone, Switzerland's main
trading partner, has fallen into recession," said Informa Global
Markets analyst Tony Nyman.
"Expect no policy impact - economic concerns have been well
flagged by the SNB already, although (this data) comes hot on
the heels of a stellar Q3 GDP number."
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 1.60,
with six analysts providing estimates from 1.50 to 1.75.
Economists said the decline was of little concern, noting
that the KOF was coming back into line with other indicators
after painting too rosy a picture of Switzerland's economic
outlook in the last several readings.
The KOF institute noted, however, that Swiss consumers are
showing continuing resilience even as exports weaken.
"The barometer's individual indicators suggest that less
favourable foreign sales opportunities are putting a damper on
the development of Swiss industry," the KOF institute said.
"Consumption continues to drive the Swiss economy."
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Catherine Evans)