* Leading confidence indicator falls to 1.28 in Dec
* Swiss PMI rises to 49.5 points
* Economy still vulnerable given weakness in euro zone
ZURICH, Jan 3 Swiss manufacturing activity
stabilised in December, suggesting a decline in industrial
output may be reaching a trough, although weaker business
confidence for the next six months showed the economy is still
vulnerable.
The KOF economic barometer, a gauge of the Swiss economy's
performance in about six months' time, fell for a third straight
month to 1.28 points in December from 1.50 points in November,
the KOF Swiss Economic Institute said on Thursday.
The reading missed analyst expectations, which averaged 1.35
in a Reuters poll..
In the manufacturing sector, however, activity stabilised
last month after contracting since March, a purchasing managers'
survey showed on Thursday.
The Swiss purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to a
seasonally adjusted 49.5 points, virtually touching the 50 mark
which marks no change in activity. That was its highest level
since March and beat analysts' forecasts of 48.5 points.
A reading below 50 marks a contraction in activity.
Economists said the KOF barometer was coming back into line
with other indicators, after painting what many said was too
rosy a picture of Switzerland's economy over the past year.
"The KOF indicator was odd in the last months, it had been
much stronger than the PMI, but it now seems to be falling back
into line," said Sarasin economist Jan Poser.
"Based on these two indicators the Swiss economy is OK, but
certainly not out of the woods, with other European economies
still weakening, especially Germany."
Weakness in the neighbouring euro zone - Switzerland's
biggest trading partner - has weighed on the country's
manufacturing sector and data released on Wednesday showed
factory activity in the euro zone slumped further in December.
The Swiss economy grew faster than expected in the third
quarter of last year but the Swiss National Bank said at its
rate-setting session last month that it expected growth to
significantly weaken in the final three months of 2012 as the
global economy remained fragile.
The December PMI index, however, suggested a brighter
outlook for Swiss industry, according to the authors of the PMI
survey, Credit Suisse and the SVME purchasing managers'
association.
A rise in production and order backlogs, as well as falling
inventories, suggested an upturn in demand had taken companies
by surprise and supported expectations of a further rise in
production, the PMI authors said.
"The reassuring end to the year serves to confirm our
forecast that the Swiss economy will grow more dynamically in
2013 than it did in 2012," they said.
