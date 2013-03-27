ZURICH, March 27 Switzerland's economic momentum cooled more than expected in March, slipping for a fifth straight month as weakness in the neighbouring euro zone weighed on business confidence, a leading indicator showed on Wednesday.

The KOF barometer, a gauge of the Swiss economy's performance in about six months' time, fell to 0.99 points in March from a revised 1.04 points in February, the KOF Swiss Economic Institute said.

The reading missed average analyst expectations for a reading of 1.02 points.

"The Barometer thus continued its downward trend, but it now appears to be stabilising," the KOF said in a statement. "The year-on-year growth rate of Swiss gross domestic product in the near future can therefore be expected to remain positive."

Earlier this month, the Swiss government forecast 1.3 percent growth for 2013 and 2.1 percent for 2014, saying the economy is benefiting from signs of a global recovery and upbeat sentiment on financial markets.

(Editing by Catherine Evans)