ZURICH, March 27 Switzerland's economy cooled more than expected in March but should not slip back into recession despite continued weakness in the neighbouring euro zone, a leading indicator showed on Wednesday.

The KOF barometer, a gauge of the economy's performance in about six months' time, fell to 0.99 points in March from a revised 1.04 in February, the KOF Swiss Economic Institute said.

The reading missed average analyst expectations for 1.02 points.

"The figures indicate that we will see positive growth in the next six months, though it will be below average," said ZKB economist David Marmet. "On one hand we have better than expected private consumption in Switzerland ... On the other hand we have the political uncertainty in Europe."

KOF economists said the barometer seemed to be stabilising: "The year-on-year growth rate of Swiss gross domestic product in the near future can therefore be expected to remain positive."

Swiss economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter to 0.2 percent but robust domestic consumption kept it healthier than many analysts had predicted given the weakness in the neighbouring euro zone.

Other recent data out of Switzerland have pointed to a slow recovery in economic activity. The purchasing managers' index rose less than expected in February, and ZEW investor sentiment fell in March.

The Swiss government slightly upgraded its outlook for 2014 growth earlier this week, striking a more upbeat note than the central bank, which has warned that the euro zone crisis could resurface and trigger fresh inflows into the franc.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.26 in February from a revised 1.15 in January.

