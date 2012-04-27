* KOF barometer at 0.40 in April
ZURICH, April 27 The Swiss economy is set to
gain momentum in the months ahead, data on Friday showed, a sign
of how robust domestic demand has stayed even as the export
sector battles the strong Swiss franc and demand constraints in
the euro zone, its main market.
The index compiled by the KOF research institute, a gauge of
the economy's expected performance in about six months' time,
rose by to 0.40 points in April up from a revised 0.09 points in
the previous month.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 0.26
points.
"This is the strongest increase since October 2009 and shows
the Swiss economy is gaining momentum again, mainly because of
good conditions in Swiss industry and the Swiss construction
sector," said Credit Suisse economist Bjorn Eberhardt.
"The numbers show the economy is coping relatively well with
both the strength of the Swiss franc and the turmoil in the euro
zone," Eberhardt said.
Since the onset of the financial crisis, investors seeking a
safe haven have piled into the franc, squeezing margins at Swiss
exporters and prompting the Swiss National Bank to cap its value
at 1.20 to the euro last September to stave off a recession.
SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said last week that he considers
the franc overvalued despite the cap. The franc is still about
30 percent stronger than when Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008.
Switzerland earns every second franc abroad, and exporters
and the tourism sector have been hit particularly hard by the
red-hot currency.
The KOF Institute said in its statement that core gross
domestic product (GDP) is in positive territory and on the rise,
adding that construction was looking more positive too, with
only banking continuing to show flat growth.
Economists at UBS said earlier this week that Switzerland
could be headed for a consumption boom.
Although some had predicted a recession due to the strong
franc, the economy has so far escaped contraction even as the
euro zone, its largest trading partner, faces austere times.
The SNB revised up its growth forecast for the year to
around 1 percent.
