* Swiss leading indicator rises to 2.03

* Highest level since July 2011

* Confirms bright outlook for Swiss economy

ZURICH, Feb 28 Switzerland's economy will likely build momentum in the next six months, an indicator showed on Friday, reinforcing signs the economy has turned the corner from a weak fourth quarter.

The KOF economic barometer, which points to the performance of the Swiss economy in about six months' time, rose to 2.03 points in February from a revised 2.01 in January, the Swiss Economic Institute (KOF) said.

Switzerland's economy grew less than expected in the fourth quarter of last year as exports fell, though KOF's reading, the highest since July 2011, and other positive economic data, suggests its recovery remains on track.

"The favourable outlook for the Swiss economy is confirmed," the KOF institute said in a statement.

Exports grew robustly in January, data showed last week, supported by a strong rebound in sales of chemicals and pharmaceuticals and helped by buoyant demand from North and Latin America.

The manufacturing sector also accelerated in January, while consumer prices inched up for a third month running on an annual basis, adding to signs that deflation pressures are easing.

The data suggests the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) policy of capping the franc at 1.20 per euro for the past two years has fended off recession and deflation.

"Switzerland economic activity looks robust enough to start generating an increased pace of inflation - seen in the data - which the SNB is currently not forecasting," said Peter Rosenstreich, an analyst at Swissquote.

"Therefore we anticipate end of summer that the SNB will have to change their language to pull in the timing of policy tightening, giving the Swiss franc a significant kick."

The SNB has recently stressed the importance of its minimum exchange rate against the euro, which it said it would stick to for the foreseeable future.

Board member Fritz Zurbruegg said in February the cap on the Swiss franc against the euro remained an appropriate and important monetary policy tool.

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said the central bank would keep the cap in place for as long as necessary to ensure appropriate monetary conditions.

Policymakers meet on March 20 for an update on the cap and to set the three-month LIBOR rate.

(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Janet Lawrence)