* KOF barometer rises to 100.4 vs 99.1 forecast

* Indicator remains close to long-term average

* Economy should perform "unspectacularly" -KOF

ZURICH, June 27 Switzerland's economy should remain stable over the next few months with few positive impulses to propel growth, a survey of the country's economic mood showed on Friday.

The KOF economic barometer, which points to the performance of the Swiss economy in about six months' time, rose slightly in June to 100.4 from a revised 100.1 points in May.

The indicator beat analyst expectations for a fall to 99.1 in a Reuters poll and the KOF Institute said it remains very close to its long-term average.

"Accordingly, during the next few months the Swiss economy can be expected to run unspectacularly," KOF economists said in a statement.

Other recent indicators have suggested that momentum in the Swiss economy is waning.

Exports slipped in May as sales from the country's key machinery, pharmaceutical and chemical sectors fell and demand from its main trading partner Europe weakened.

Weak growth in the European Union is expected to hamper Switzerland's export-orientated economy and prompted the Swiss government to scale back its forecasts for economic growth for this year and next last week.

At its latest monetary policy assessment, the Swiss National Bank also cautioned there were still substantial risks attached to the global economic recovery, but kept its growth forecast for the year unchanged at 2.0 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Susan Fenton)