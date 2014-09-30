* KOF barometer dips to 99.1 points vs 99.0 forecast

* Remains below long-term average of 100 points

* Prospects for Swiss economy remain stable - KOF

ZURICH, Sept 30 Switzerland's economy should remain stable over the next few months as a sluggish global economy and weak consumption blight positive impulses from manufacturing and construction, a survey of the country's economic mood showed on Tuesday.

The KOF economic barometer, which points to the performance of the Swiss economy in about six months' time, dipped to 99.1 points in September from a revised 99.6 points in the previous month.

The indicator was slightly ahead of analysts' expectations for a reading of 99.0 points, but remains below the long-term average of 100 points.

"Regardless the barometer's decrease, with a reading close to its long-run average, perspectives for the Swiss economy remain relatively stable," KOF economists said in a statement.

The KOF said manufacturing and construction would provide positive impulses for growth, while the international environment and weaker consumption were likely to drag on the economy's prospects.

Other indicators have pointed to a less rosy outlook for the Swiss economy, as the impact of the crisis in the Ukraine weighs on growth in Switzerland's biggest trading partner, Europe.

Factory activity expanded at a slower pace in August as order books shrank, while exports fell in August for the first time since May as demand from the rest of Europe weakened, particularly in Germany. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Alison Williams)