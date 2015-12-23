ZURICH Dec 23 Switzerland's KOF economic
barometer unexpectedly dipped to 96.6 points in December,
signalling that the strong Swiss franc will to continue to weigh
on activity well into 2016.
Analysts had expected the economic institute's leading
indicator, which points to the likely performance of the economy
in about six months' time, to increase to 99.1 points, just
short of its long-term average, from a revised 97.3 points last
month.
But KOF's analysis indicated that manufacturing will remain
under pressure and private consumption will show signs of strain
nearly a year and a half after the Swiss National Bank removed
its 1.20-per-euro cap on the franc.
"The fall of the KOF economic barometer in December was
mainly driven by a deterioration of sentiment related to Swiss
manufacturing activity, indicating that the lasting effects of
the franc shock are not over yet," the think tank said.
"Further negative tendencies are observed in indicators
related to construction activity ... as well as ...private
consumption."
That offset improved outlooks for foreign demand and
Switzerland's financial industry, after the central bank kept
record-low interest rates steady at its policy meeting this
month.
The euro was trading at 1.081 francs at 0940 GMT.
Since October, it has held largely steady between 1.08 and 1.09.
