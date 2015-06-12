ZURICH, June 12 The KOF economic research
institute expects the Swiss economy to grow by 0.4 percent in
2015 and by 1.3 percent in 2016, it said on Friday, a slight
upward revision from its previous forecasts.
"As in its forecast of March, KOF expects a brief recession
in Switzerland that will be over in the second half of the
year," KOF economists said in a statement.
KOF economists had previously forecast Switzerland's economy
to grow by 0.2 percent in 2015 and by 1 percent in 2016.
