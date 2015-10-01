ZURICH Oct 1 Switzerland's KOF economic
research institute on Thursday raised its 2015 and 2016 growth
forecasts for the Swiss economy and said it expected the Swiss
franc to remain steady at around 1.10 to the euro through 2017
.
The think tank saw GDP growing a real 0.9 percent this year
and 1.4 percent in 2016 as exports pick up and consumer spending
recovers. It expected 1.8 percent growth in 2017.
The Zurich-based institute had in June predicted
Switzerland's economy would grow 0.4 percent in 2015 and 1.3
percent in 2016.
Switzerland's export-reliant economy had to absorb a surge
in the franc's value after the Swiss National Bank in January
abruptly abandoned its cap of 1.20 francs per euro, which it
said had become too expensive to maintain.
"Now that the Greek debt crisis appears to be over, the
Swiss franc-euro exchange rate has stabilised. Despite the
turbulent development of the Asian financial markets, the Swiss
franc has depreciated in the second half of the year," KOF said.
"Its previous role as a safe haven appears to
have receded into the background compared to spring. KOF
forecasts a euro-Swiss franc exchange rate of 1.10, which is
expected to persist throughout the forecast period."
The euro was trading at around 1.09 francs on Thursday.
KOF saw inflation remaining firmly in negative terrain, with
consumer prices falling 1.1 percent this year and 0.2 percent in
2016 before edging up 0.3 percent in 2017.
In the first half of the year, Switzerland skirted an
anticipated recession as exporters weathered the strong franc
better than some had expected.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Michael Shields; Editing by
John Miller)