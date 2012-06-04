* Group: United front will make cap cheaper to defend
* Ex UBS CEO said at weekend he wanted SNB to end cap
* Swiss growth hit by euro zone crisis
ZURICH, June 4 Switzerland's main business lobby
urged politicians and industry leaders on Monday to present a
united front in support of the Swiss National Bank's cap of 1.20
per euro on the franc, saying that should make the measure less
costly to defend.
Citing the risk of deflation and a recession, the SNB capped
the franc on Sept.6. Until recently, strong domestic
support for the measure - and calls for the cap to be moved
towards 1.25 or 1.30 per euro - have helped the central bank
defend the level without having to resort to big foreign
exchange interventions.
But with the euro zone crisis flaring up again, the franc is
trading just shy of the 1.20 mark, prompting questions about the
SNB's ability to defend the limit.
At the weekend, Oswald Gruebel, the former head of bank UBS
, and influential right-wing politician Christoph
Blocher said the SNB should ultimately lift the cap, while
left-wing politicians have urged the adoption of supplementary
measures such as capital controls.
"We expect the cap to remain at 1.20, and that hardly gives
the central bank any room to raise rates," Rudolf Minsch, chief
economist of lobby economiesuisse told a conference call.
"It's very counter-productive to speculate whether the 1.20
could be lifted or not," Minsch also said. "If politicians and
the economy stand united behind the cap, the stance to the
markets is more credible and it's less expensive to defend."
Blocher, a long time foe of former SNB chief Philipp
Hildebrand, was a vehement critic of the SNB's policy to try to
weaken the franc in 2010, when it launched large currency
interventions and ran up a large annual loss as a result.
Preliminary data for the SNB's forex reserves for April will
be published on Thursday. With the safe-haven franc trading just
shy of the 1.20 mark as markets grow increasingly nervous, there
has been speculation the central bank may have had to spend more
to defend the limit.
Minsch was speaking as economiesuisse presented its latest
economic forecasts.
It sees Swiss growth of 0.9 percent for this year, up from
an earlier forecast of 0.5 percent, and 0.8 percent in 2013.
Exports are expected to contract by 0.6 percent this year
and by 1.0 percent next year as the strong franc and slackness
in the euro zone, Switzerland's biggest trading partner, weighs.
Economiesuisse expects prices to fall 0.4 percent this year
and rise 0.3 percent in 2013.
