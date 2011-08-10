(Adds details)
By Katie Reid
BERNE Aug 10 Importers should do more to pass
on lower prices due to the record-strong franc, Switzerland's
economy minister said on Wednesday, one of a raft of measures
the Swiss government is under pressure to adopt to counter the
soaring currency.
The Swiss government is facing increasingly loud calls to do
something about the franc, which is threatening to strangle the
economy's exporters as investors seek a safe haven from global
woes.
"It's really important that a signal be sent," Johann
Schneider-Ammann said.
Prices for goods ranging from jeans to shampoo to
automobiles are often much higher in Switzerland than in
neighbouring countries. Consumer groups have complained
importers are not allowing shoppers to benefit from lower
prices.
Among the measures Swiss officials have been called upon to
take is a peg of the Swiss franc to the euro and a tax on
deposits held by foreigners.
But Schneider-Ammann did not discuss such proposals with
journalists on Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday the Swiss National Bank announced it would
boost franc supply in coming days including by conducting
foreign exchange swap transactions, but it stopped short of
direct intervention after its currency market forays ran up
record losses last year.
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)