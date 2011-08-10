(Adds details)

By Katie Reid

BERNE Aug 10 Importers should do more to pass on lower prices due to the record-strong franc, Switzerland's economy minister said on Wednesday, one of a raft of measures the Swiss government is under pressure to adopt to counter the soaring currency.

The Swiss government is facing increasingly loud calls to do something about the franc, which is threatening to strangle the economy's exporters as investors seek a safe haven from global woes.

"It's really important that a signal be sent," Johann Schneider-Ammann said.

Prices for goods ranging from jeans to shampoo to automobiles are often much higher in Switzerland than in neighbouring countries. Consumer groups have complained importers are not allowing shoppers to benefit from lower prices.

Among the measures Swiss officials have been called upon to take is a peg of the Swiss franc to the euro and a tax on deposits held by foreigners.

But Schneider-Ammann did not discuss such proposals with journalists on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday the Swiss National Bank announced it would boost franc supply in coming days including by conducting foreign exchange swap transactions, but it stopped short of direct intervention after its currency market forays ran up record losses last year. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)