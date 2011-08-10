BERNE Aug 10 Importers should do a better job
of passing on lower prices due to the record-strong franc,
Switzerland's economy minister Johann Schneider-Ammann said on
Wednesday.
"It's really important that a signal be set,"
Schneider-Ammann said.
The Swiss government is facing increasingly loud calls to do
something about the record-strong Swiss franc, which is
threatening to strangle the economy's exporters as investors
seek safe haven from global woes.
Also on Wednesday the Swiss National Bank announced it would
boost franc supply in coming days including by conducting
foreign exchange swap transactions, but it stopped short of
direct intervention after its currency market forays ran up
record losses last year.
