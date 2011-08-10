BERNE Aug 10 Importers should do a better job of passing on lower prices due to the record-strong franc, Switzerland's economy minister Johann Schneider-Ammann said on Wednesday.

"It's really important that a signal be set," Schneider-Ammann said.

The Swiss government is facing increasingly loud calls to do something about the record-strong Swiss franc, which is threatening to strangle the economy's exporters as investors seek safe haven from global woes.

Also on Wednesday the Swiss National Bank announced it would boost franc supply in coming days including by conducting foreign exchange swap transactions, but it stopped short of direct intervention after its currency market forays ran up record losses last year. (By Katie Reid)