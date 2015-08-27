ZURICH, Aug 27 Orders to the Swiss industry, an indicator of future industrial production, fell 2.4 percent in the second quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday. Industrial production fell 2.5 percent against the year-earlier period, while orders on hand slipped 1.7 percent. KEY FIGURES (percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction) Q2 2015 Q1 2015 Industrial production Pct change yr/yr -2.5 -0.9 New orders Pct change yr/yr -2.4 -4.8 Orders on hand Pct change yr/yr -1.7 -6.8 Sales Pct change yr/yr -5.0 -1.9 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATISTICS OFFICE STATEMENT * "Secondary sector production (industry and construction) fell in the second quarter 2015, in comparison with the same quarter a year earlier, by 2.5 percent" * "In comparison with the previous year, industrial production declined in April by 1.4 percent, registered an increase in May of 6.6 percent, and then fell again in June (-11.0 percent)." For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Eikon users can click on: here MARKET REACTION For any market reaction, click on, or <0#FES:>. BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)