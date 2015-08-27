ZURICH, Aug 27 Orders to the Swiss industry, an
indicator of future industrial production, fell 2.4 percent in
the second quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on
Thursday.
Industrial production fell 2.5 percent against the
year-earlier period, while orders on hand slipped 1.7 percent.
KEY FIGURES
(percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction)
Q2 2015 Q1 2015
Industrial production
Pct change yr/yr -2.5 -0.9
New orders
Pct change yr/yr -2.4 -4.8
Orders on hand
Pct change yr/yr -1.7 -6.8
Sales
Pct change yr/yr -5.0 -1.9
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATISTICS OFFICE STATEMENT
* "Secondary sector production (industry and construction)
fell in the second quarter 2015, in comparison with the same
quarter a year earlier, by 2.5 percent"
* "In comparison with the previous year, industrial
production declined in April by 1.4 percent, registered an
increase in May of 6.6 percent, and then fell again in June
(-11.0 percent)."
