(Corrects Q2 Orders on hand to -6.1 from -5.1)

ZURICH Nov 26 Orders to the Swiss industry, an indicator of future industrial production, fell 5.1 percent in the third quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Industrial production fell 3.1 percent against the previous year, while orders on hand rose 4.4 percent.

KEY FIGURES

(percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction)

Q3 '15 Q2 '15

Industrial production

Pct change yr/yr -3.1 -2.2

New orders

Pct change yr/yr -5.1 -6.3

Orders on hand

Pct change yr/yr 4.4 -6.1

Sales

Pct change yr/yr -6.2 -4.7

KEY POINTS FROM THE STATISTICS OFFICE STATEMENT

* "Production in the secondary sector declined by 3.1% in 3rd quarter 2015 in comparison with the same quarter a year earlier"

* "Industrial turnover fell in July by 4.4% in comparison with the previous year, and also fell in August (-9.6%) and in September (-5.1%). For the whole of 3rd quarter 2015 in comparison with the same quarter a year earlier, turnover registered a decline of 6.4%."

MARKET REACTION

BACKGROUND

