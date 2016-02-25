Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 10
ZURICH, April 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 8,580 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH Feb 25 Orders to the Swiss industry, an indicator of future industrial production, fell 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.
Industrial production fell 4.5 percent against the previous year, while orders on hand rose 2.6 percent.
KEY FIGURES
(percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction)
Q4 2015 Q3 2015
Industrial production
Pct change yr/yr -4.5 -3.2
New orders
Pct change yr/yr -7.7 -6.7
Orders on hand
Pct change yr/yr 2.6 0.2
Sales
Pct change yr/yr -7.1 -6.4
ZURICH, April 10 Roche's Alecensa kept people with a specific lung cancer alive longer without their disease progressing than Pfizer's Xalkori, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday, as it seeks to move in on the U.S. company's share of early treatment of the disease.