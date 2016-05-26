ZURICH, May 26 Orders to the Swiss industry, an
indicator of future industrial production, fell 2.2 percent in
the first quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics Office said on
Thursday.
Industrial production rose 1 percent against the previous
year, while orders on hand fell 0.8 percent.
KEY FIGURES
(percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction)
Q1 '16 Q4 '15
Industrial production
Pct change yr/yr 1.0 -4.3
New orders
Pct change yr/yr -2.2 -7.4
Orders on hand
Pct change yr/yr -0.8 -7.0
Sales
Pct change yr/yr -2.0 -7.5
