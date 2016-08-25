ZURICH, Aug 25 Orders to Swiss industry, an
indicator of future industrial production, fell 5.6 percent year
on year in the second quarter, the Swiss Federal Statistics
Office said on Thursday.
Industrial production fell 1.2 percent against the previous
year, while orders on hand rose 2.3 percent.
KEY FIGURES
(percentage change year-on-year, excluding construction,
adjusted for working days)
Q2 '16 Q1 '16
Industrial production
Pct change yr/yr -1.2 1.2
New orders
Pct change yr/yr -5.6 -2.3
Orders on hand
Pct change yr/yr 2.3 -1.6
Sales
Pct change yr/yr -2.3 -1.7
