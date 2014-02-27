BRIEF-Evolva Holding secures equity financing of up to CHF 30 million
* Secures equity financing of up to 30 million Swiss francs ($29.7 million) and provides further preliminary financials for 2016
ZURICH Feb 27 Switzerland's non-farm payrolls rose 1 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.
Q4 y/y change
(mln) (pct)
Payrolls 4.189 1.0
Industrial sector 1.035 0.4
Services sector 3.154 1.2
(pts) Vacancies index 48.6 7.9 Employm. outlook index 1.03 0.5
* Acquires 1,114 apartments in North Rhine-Westphalia - consolidated target rent increases by 35 percent to 22 million Swiss francs ($21.80 million) p.a.
