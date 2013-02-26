ZURICH Feb 26 Switzerland's non-farm payrolls rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter to 4.116 million, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

In the third quarter the figure was 4.122 mln, up 1.9 pct from the year-earlier quarter.

Q4 y/y change

(mln) (pct) Payrolls 4.116 1.8

Industrial sector 1.039 0.6

Services sector 3.077 2.2

(pts) Vacancies index 44.7 -1.4 Employm. outlook index 1.03 -0.1

