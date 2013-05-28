European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
ZURICH May 28 Switzerland's non-farm payrolls rose 2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 4.152 million, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.
Q1 y/y change
(mln) (pct) Payrolls 4.152 2
Industrial sector 1.027 -0.4
Services sector 3.125 2.8
(pts) Vacancies index 50.5 -0.7 Employm. outlook index 1.04 -0.6
