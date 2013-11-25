European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
ZURICH Nov 25 Switzerland's non-farm payrolls rose 1.2 percent year-on-year in the third quarter to 4.196 million, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
Q3 y/y change
(mln) (pct) Payrolls 4.196 1.2
Industrial sector 1.045 -0.3
Services sector 3.152 1.7
(pts) Vacancies index 51.1 10.0 Employm. outlook index 1.02 0.3
BACKGROUND
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.