BRIEF-Transocean CEO Jeremy Thigpen's FY 2016 compensation $9.1 mln vs $10.9 mln in fy 2015
* Transocean ltd - ceo jeremy thigpen's fy 2016 total compensation $9.1 million versus $10.9 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
ZURICH Nov 24 Switzerland's non-farm payrolls rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2014, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
Q3 y/y change
(mln) (pct)
Payrolls 4.227 0.7
Industrial sector 1.051 0.6
Services sector 3.175 0.8
(pts) Vacancies index 50.3 -1.6 Employm. outlook index 1.03 0.4
BACKGROUND
March 16 Caterpillar Inc said it had retained former U.S. Attorney General William Barr as outside counsel and tasked him to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
NEW YORK, March 16 The dollar dropped to a five-week low against a basket of currencies on Thursday, still reeling from the previous session, when a statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to signal a much faster pace of monetary policy tightening.