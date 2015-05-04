ZURICH May 4 Swiss manufacturing shrank for a
fourth straight month in April, as the strong Swiss franc hit
industrial workforces and order books, but the economy should
avoid a recession, data showed on Monday.
The Swiss Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) was unchanged at
a seasonally adjusted 47.9 points in April, below the 50.0 point
threshold that separates expansion from contraction. The index
is compiled by the Swiss SVME purchasing managers' association
and Credit Suisse.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) abandoned its cap of 1.20
francs per euro on Jan. 15, exposing the export-reliant economy
to a surge in the franc, which makes Swiss exports more
expensive.
"Although such a PMI value points towards decreasing
industrial activity, an overall economic recession is unlikely,"
the report said.
The index tracking orders, a sign of future production, fell
by 1.3 points to a reading of 46.7, suggesting orders evaporated
at a faster pace in April and future production may slow.
The subindex for employment fell 42.1 points, its lowest
level since the 2009 financial crisis, the report said.
"Such a subindex level suggests that an increase of 20,000
to 30,000 in the number of employees affected by short-time work
can be expected in the coming months," it said.
The reading chimes with other recent economic reports. The
removal of the cap forced Swiss companies to cut prices to
maintain their competitiveness, the KOF Swiss Economic Institute
said last week.
However, the KOF raised its growth forecasts for Switzerland
in March and expects the economy to eke out some growth in 2015
after dipping into a mild recession for part of the year.
Switzerland's government has also said it does not expect
the strong franc to trigger a serious economic crisis.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Larry King)