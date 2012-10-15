* Base effect a year after SNB capped franc at 1.20 per euro

* Economists see little sign of inflationary pressure

* SNB's Jordan stresses commitment to franc cap

ZURICH, Oct 15 Swiss producer and import prices rose slightly in September, with both annual and monthly figures back in positive territory a year after the central bank's move to place a hard cap on the franc currency.

The combined price index rose 0.3 percent from a year ago and was 0.3 percent higher compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said. Producer prices rose 0.1 percent on the month, while import prices were up 0.8 percent.

But the data did not change the broad picture of an economy struggling to fight off the spectre of a deflationary spiral of low growth and falling prices due to the euro zone's debt woes and the franc's gains.

The Swiss National Bank put a cap of 1.20 per euro on the franc last September.

"Year-on-year, the increase is largely due to the base effects after the introduction of the exchange rate floor," said Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron. "It won't change our outlook for monetary policy."

Consumer prices fell at a slightly slower pace in September, although economists see little sign of inflationary pressure resuming as a string of recent data has painted a downbeat picture of the Swiss economy.

The Statistics Office said the September rise was largely due to an increase in prices for crude oil and oil products.

"There is a slight tendency higher to a positive area. However, this doesn't mean the SNB has reason to act. It simply means the 1.20 floor installed over one year ago has succeeded in warding off the threat of a deflationary spiral," said David Marmet, economist at Zuercher Kantonalbank.

Core import prices, which strip out the impact of oil prices and other volatile products, fell 2.2 percent compared to the previous year and were flat compared to August.

Speaking at a meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Saturday the franc remained overvalued against the euro, and that he was still committed to stopping it from strengthening past 1.20. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Katharina Bart; editing by Patrick Graham)