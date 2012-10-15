ZURICH, Oct 15 - Swiss producer and import prices rose 0.3 percent in September from a year ago and were 0.3 percent higher compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
It said producer prices rose 0.4 percent year-on-year, while import prices rose 0.1 percent.
KEY FIGURES
Sept 2012 Aug 2012 Sept 2011 Combined index 98.7 98.3 98.4 change yr/yr 0.3 -0.1 -2.0 change mth/mth 0.3 0.5 -0.1 Producer price index 98.8 98.7 98.4 change yr/yr 0.4 0.3 -1.9 change mth/mth 0.1 0.3 -0.1 Import price index 98.3 97.5 98.2 change yr/yr 0.1 -1.0 -2.2 change mth/mth 0.8 0.9 -0.3 (index base 100 = May 2003)
Core infl. producer
prices pct change yr/yr 0.1 0.1 -2.4
Core infl. import
prices pct change yr/yr -2.2 -2.4 -3.3
For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/themen/05/04.html
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Y/Y rate:
Median 0.2
High 0.3
Low 0.0
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...