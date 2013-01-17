ZURICH Jan 17 Swiss producer and import prices rose 1 percent in December from a year ago and were 0.1 percent higher compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

It said producer prices rose 1.3 percent year-on-year, while import prices rose 0.1 percent.

KEY FIGURES

DEC 2012 NOV 2012 DEC 2011 Combined index 98.6 98.5 97.7 change yr/yr 1.0 1.2 -2.3 change mth/mth 0.1 0.0 0.3 Producer price index 99.1 99.0 97.8 change yr/yr 1.3 1.5 -2.2 change mth/mth 0.1 0.1 0.2 Import price index 97.5 97.5 97.4 change yr/yr 0.1 0.7 0.5 change mth/mth 0.0 0.4 -2.6 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr 1.4 1.5 -2.6

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr 0.0 0.2 -4.1

FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:

Y/Y rate:

Median 0.8

High 1.0

Low 0.7

BACKGROUND

