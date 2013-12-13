ZURICH Dec 13 Swiss producer and import prices fell 0.4 percent in November from a year ago and were 0.1 percent lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

It said producer prices fell 0.2 percent year-on-year, while import prices fell 1.0 percent.

KEY FIGURES

Nov '13 Oct '13 Nov '12 Combined index 98.1 98.2 98.5 change yr/yr -0.4 -0.3 1.2 change mth/mth -0.1 -0.4 0.0 Producer price index 98.8 98.9 99.0 change yr/yr -0.2 0.0 1.5 change mth/mth -0.1 -0.2 0.1 Import price index 96.6 96.8 97.5 change yr/yr -1.0 -1.2 0.7 change mth/mth -0.2 -0.9 -0.4 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr -0.4 0.0 1.5

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr 0.0 0.2 0.2

