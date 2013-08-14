ZURICH, August 14 Swiss producer and import prices rose 0.5 percent in July from a year ago and were unchanged compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

It said producer prices rose 0.5 percent year-on-year, while import prices rose 0.4 percent.

KEY FIGURES

July '13 June '13 July '12 Combined index 98.4 98.4 97.9 change yr/yr 0.5 0.2 -1.8 change mth/mth 0.0 0.1 -0.3 Producer price index 99.0 99.0 98.4 change yr/yr 0.5 0.5 -0.8 change mth/mth 0.0 0.1 -0.1 Import price index 97.1 97.1 96.7 change yr/yr 0.4 -0.3 -3.8 change mth/mth 0.0 0.1 -0.7 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr 0.4 0.5 -0.9

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr 0.4 0.3 -4.0

