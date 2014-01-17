Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
ZURICH Jan 17 Swiss producer and import prices fell 0.4 percent in December from a year ago and were flat compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.
It said producer prices fell 0.2 percent year-on-year, while import prices fell 0.9 percent.
KEY FIGURES
Dec '13 Nov '13 Dec '12 Combined index 98.1 98.1 98.6 change yr/yr -0.4 -0.4 1.0 change mth/mth 0.0 -0.1 0.1 Producer price index 98.8 98.8 99.1 change yr/yr -0.2 -0.2 1.3 change mth/mth 0.0 -0.1 0.1 Import price index 96.7 96.6 97.5 change yr/yr -0.9 -1.0 0.1 change mth/mth 0.0 -0.2 0.0 (index base 100 = May 2003)
Core infl. producer
prices pct change yr/yr -0.4 -0.4 1.4
Core infl. import
prices pct change yr/yr 0.0 0.0 0.0
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
BADEN BADEN, March 18 Finance chiefs of the world's top 20 economies pledged on Saturday to finalise new banking regulations, easing concerns that the new U.S. administration would pull out of a long-delayed global accord known as Basel III.
WASHINGTON, March 18 Longer-term use of the oral blood thinner Xarelto significantly cut the risk of recurrence of potentially life-threatening blood clots with no additional major bleeding compared with low-dose aspirin in patients at elevated risk, according to data presented on Saturday.