ZURICH Aug 14 Swiss producer and import prices fell 0.8 percent in July from a year ago and were unchanged compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

It said producer prices fell 0.6 percent year-on-year, while import prices fell 1.3 percent.

KEY FIGURES

July 2014 June 2014 July 2013 Combined index 97.5 97.6 98.4 change yr/yr -0.8 -0.8 0.2 change mth/mth 0.0 0.0 0.1 Producer price index 98.3 98.5 99.0 change yr/yr -0.6 -0.5 0.5 change mth/mth -0.1 0.0 0.1 Import price index 95.8 95.7 97.1 change yr/yr -1.3 -1.5 -0.3 change mth/mth 0.1 0.0 0.0 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr -0.7 -0.6 0.5

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr -1.4 -1.3 0.3

For more details from the Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/themen/05/04.html

FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:

Y/Y rate:

Median -0.9

High -0.8

Low -0.9

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...