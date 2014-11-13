ZURICH Nov 13 Swiss producer and import prices fell 1.1 percent in October from a year ago and were 0.1 percent lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

It said producer prices were down 0.8 percent year-on-year, while import prices dropped 1.7 percent.

KEY FIGURES

Oct 2014 Sept 2014 Oct 2013 Combined index 97.2 97.3 98.2 change yr/yr -1.1 -1.4 -0.3 change mth/mth -0.1 -0.1 -0.4 Producer price index 98.1 98.1 98.9 change yr/yr -0.8 -1.0 0.0 change mth/mth 0.0 0.0 -0.2 Import price index 95.2 95.5 96.8 change yr/yr -1.7 -2.3 -1.2 change mth/mth -0.3 -0.2 -0.9 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr -0.6 -0.8 0.0

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr -1.2 -1.3 0.2

