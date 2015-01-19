Zurich Jan 19 Swiss producer and import prices fell 2.1 percent in December from a year ago and were 0.4 percent lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday

It said producer prices fell 1.7 percent year-on-year, while import prices fell 3.0 percent.

KEY FIGURES

Dec 2014 Nov 2014 Dec 2013 Combined index 96.1 96.5 98.1 change yr/yr -2.1 -1.6 -0.4 change mth/mth -0.4 -0.7 0.0 Producer price index 97.2 97.4 98.8 change yr/yr -1.7 -1.4 -0.2 change mth/mth -0.2 -0.7 0.0 Import price index 93.7 94.6 96.7 change yr/yr -3.0 -2.1 -0.9 change mth/mth -0.9 -0.7 0.0 (index base 100 = May 2003)

Core infl. producer

prices pct change yr/yr -1.1 -1.1 -0.4

Core infl. import

prices pct change yr/yr -1.2 -1.2 0.0

