Swiss retail sales rose 1.8 percent in November in real
terms year-on-year, the Federal Statistics
Office said on Monday.
Sales were 0.3 percent higher compared to the previous month
when adjusted for seasonal effects.
KEY FIGURES
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
Nov 2011 Oct 2011
Retail sales total 1.8 0.1
Retail sales ex fuel 1.8 0.1
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco 1.0 -1.0
* Non-food sales 2.2 0.6
For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office,
Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta
lhandelsumsaetze.html
BACKGROUND:
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...