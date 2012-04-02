UPDATE 2-BAT looks to double its vaping markets
ZURICH, April 2 Swiss retail sales rose 0.8 percent in real terms in February versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
Sales were down 1.3 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.
KEY FIGURES
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
Feb '12 Jan '12
Retail sales total 0.8 4.7
Retail sales ex fuel 0.4 4.6
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco 0.3 2.0
* Non-food sales -0.5 5.8
