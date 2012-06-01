ZURICH, June 1 Swiss retail sales were up 0.1
percent in April real terms versus the year-earlier month, the
Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.
Sales were down 1.7 percent compared to the previous month
when adjusted for seasonal effects.
KEY FIGURES
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
Apr. 2012 March 2012
Retail sales total 0.1 4.7
Retail sales ex fuel -0.3 4.3
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco -2.5 3.0
* Non-food sales 0.4 4.4
For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office,
Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta
lhandelsumsaetze.html
BACKGROUND:
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...