ZURICH, June 1 Swiss retail sales were up 0.1 percent in April real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

Sales were down 1.7 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

Apr. 2012 March 2012

Retail sales total 0.1 4.7

Retail sales ex fuel -0.3 4.3

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco -2.5 3.0

* Non-food sales 0.4 4.4

