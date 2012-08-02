ZURICH Aug 2 Swiss retail sales rose 3.7 percent in June real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Sales were up 0.3 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

June '12

Retail sales total 3.7

Retail sales ex fuel 3.5

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco 2.4

* Non-food sales 3.3

