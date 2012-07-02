Britain's FTSE falls as Barclays, ex-divs weigh
* Intu Properties, RSA top gainers (Recasts, adds details and updates prices at close)
ZURICH, July 2 Swiss retail sales rose 6.2 percent in May in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
Sales were up 1.0 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.
KEY FIGURES
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
May '12 Apr '12
Retail sales total 6.2 0.2
Retail sales ex fuel 6.0 -0.1
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco 3.7 -2.6
* Non-food sales 6.8 0.8
For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta lhandelsumsaetze.html
BACKGROUND:
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
* Intu Properties, RSA top gainers (Recasts, adds details and updates prices at close)
RIYADH, Feb 23 A comic show and a recent pop concert have drawn rebuke from powerful religious figures and social media users in Saudi Arabia this week, highlighting the sensitivity of cultural reforms underway in the conservative kingdom.
LONDON, Feb 23 The Oscar buzz around romance musical "La La Land" and its 14 nominations at Hollywood's top film awards has come to London, with two golden statues of stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling erected in the heart of the city.