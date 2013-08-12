ZURICH Aug 12 Swiss retail sales rose 2.3 percent in June in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Sales were up 0.5 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

June May

Retail sales total 2.3 1.5

Retail sales ex fuel 2.0 1.6

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco -1.3 -0.6

* Non-food sales 4.0 2.3

For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta ilhandelsumsaetze.html

BACKGROUND:

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...