ZURICH, July 9 Swiss retail sales rose 1.8 percent in May in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

Sales fell 0.1 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

MAY 2013 APRIL 2013

Retail sales total 1.8 3.1

Retail sales ex fuel 2.0 3.3

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco -0.3 0.5

* Non-food sales 2.8 4.3

