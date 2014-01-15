ZURICH Jan 15 Swiss retail sales rose 4.2 percent in November in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

Sales were up 1.9 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

Nov '13 Oct '13

Retail sales total 4.2 1.6

Retail sales ex fuel 3.9 0.9

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco 3.0 -0.8

* Non-food sales 4.0 1.6

