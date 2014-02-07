ZURICH Feb 7 Swiss retail sales rose 2.3 percent in December in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

Sales were down 0.7 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

Dec '13 Nov '13

Retail sales total 2.3 4.2

Retail sales ex fuel 2.5 3.9

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco -0.1 3.5

* Non-food sales 3.2 3.7

