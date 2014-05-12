DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
ZURICH May 12 Swiss retail sales rose 3.0 percent in March in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
Sales were up 1.0 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.
KEY FIGURES
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
Mar 2014 Feb 2014
Retail sales total 3.0 1.2
Retail sales ex fuel 3.1 1.3
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco 0.8 0.1
* Non-food sales 4.0 1.5
