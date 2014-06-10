ZURICH, June 10 Swiss retail sales rose 0.4 percent in real terms in April versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

Sales fell 0.9 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

April 2014 March 2014

Retail sales total 0.4 3.4

Retail sales ex fuel 0.6 3.6

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco 1.2 1.3

* Non-food sales 0.4 4.4

BACKGROUND:

