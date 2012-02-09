The Swiss consumer sentiment index improved to -19 points in the first quarter from -24 points in the fourth quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Thursday.

KEY FIGURES

Q1 2012 Q4 2011 Q1 2011

Sentiment index* -19 -24 10

Sub components:

Consumers' assessment of:

- economic outlook -29 -38 15

- unemployment outlook 71 73 12

- future personal finances 1 -3 6

- likelihood of saving 22 16 30

*The SECO changed the composition of the index in the fourth quarter of 2009. Under the old method the index would have been at -18 points in the first quarter after -18 points in the previous quarter.

The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled from a survey of more than 1,000 households.

FORECASTS

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of between -20 and -30 points with a median value in the poll of 5 analysts of 25 points.

BACKGROUND

