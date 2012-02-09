The Swiss consumer sentiment index improved to -19 points in the
first quarter from -24 points in the fourth quarter, the State
Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Thursday.
KEY FIGURES
Q1 2012 Q4 2011 Q1 2011
Sentiment index* -19 -24 10
Sub components:
Consumers' assessment of:
- economic outlook -29 -38 15
- unemployment outlook 71 73 12
- future personal finances 1 -3 6
- likelihood of saving 22 16 30
*The SECO changed the composition of the index in the fourth
quarter of 2009. Under the old method the index would have been
at -18 points in the first quarter after -18 points in the
previous quarter.
The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled
from a survey of more than 1,000 households.
For more click on:
www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00453/index.html?lang=en
FORECASTS
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of
between -20 and -30 points with a median value in the poll of
5 analysts of 25 points.
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...