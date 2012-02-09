* Index -19 points in Jan vs -24 in Oct
* Beats average expectatons for fall to -25
ZURICH Feb 9 Swiss consumer sentiment has
recovered in the first quarter from a two-year low hit at the
end of 2011 as hopes grew the economic downturn may not be as
severe as expected.
The Swiss consumer sentiment index improved to -19 points in
January from -24 points in the previous figures in October, the
State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said in a
statement. Average analyst expectations had been for a fall to
-25 points.
"Better expectations for the overall economic development
were the main reason for the slight improvement," the SECO said.
The UBS Swiss consumption indicator for December released
last month also showed sentiment turning more positive, with
retail spending also supported by high immigration.
"The reading is quite encouraging, it probably stems from
the rise in stock market and asset prices which tend to affect
Switzerland more than other economies," said Bank Sarasin chief
economist Jan Poser.
Because the Swiss franc remains highly valued despite
the central bank's cap at 1.20 per euro, many economists have
warned growth is set to slow considerably as exports suffered.
The Swiss National Bank forecasts growth would slow to about
0.5 percent this year. Some economists even forecast a
contraction during the first half of 2012.
"The improvement of consumer confidence is rather
surprising. In comparison to the previous period, the economic
outlook for Switzerland has noticeably dampened," said VP Bank
economist Joerg Zeuner.
"Private households will continue to hold back from spending
for now despite the improved sentiment."
For more click on:
www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00453/index.html?lang=en
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Martin de Sa'Pinto)